The April 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is out now.

Our Community Responds: San Pedro in the Time of Corona – Important information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a chronicle of the first few days in San Pedro after the pandemic hit, columns by L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, AltaSea CEO Tim McOsker, and Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi, Jr., a photo essay of how San Pedro’s business community responded, and a look back at how the 1918 Influenza Pandemic affected San Pedro. PLUS: How to manage anxiety during these unprecedented times; What does ‘Safer at Home?’ mean?; a list of “essential services,” business and employment resources, and much more!

You can read and download the issue below.

SPT Staff

