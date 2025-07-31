There’s power in stories—especially the ones we live to tell.

When we’re able to share them, it often means we’ve made it to the other side. This month, we return to individual voices—stories of people navigating systems meant to help but often fraught with challenges.

During COVID, I helped co-found and serve on the board of the nonprofit Harbor Connects. I recently sat down with a man referred to us after moving into permanent housing. He has asked to remain anonymous, but his words and resilience speak volumes.

HOW IT STARTED

Originally from Evanston, Illinois, he came to California in the early 2000s to visit family—and stayed. He had studied in Northern Illinois, earned his Series 63 and 7 licenses, and launched a promising career in the financial and insurance sector. After transferring to a Prudential office in California and continuing along his career in finance, life was moving in the direction he’d planned.

But then life took an unexpected turn: “I never thought I’d be unhoused,” he says.

It started when his company folded and he lost his job—along with many of his colleagues. Without income, rent became impossible. He lived in a hotel until his savings ran dry. “I used my savings as long as I could.”

Eventually, he heard about a local shelter and moved in the day before he ran out of money to stay in the hotel. He notes his luck that they had space.

“That first night, I was scared. I had no idea what to expect. Being unhoused wasn’t something I could’ve ever imagined for myself.”

From the shelter, he was referred to Harbor Interfaith Services. “They helped me get all my paperwork together. The intake process was overwhelming—so much to complete—but they made sure I was ready if housing became available.”

After 51 weeks, he received the news he had been waiting for: he would receive a place of his own.

REBUILDING FROM ZERO

As he moved into housing, his caseworker, Carmen Sanchez, encouraged him to reach out to Harbor Connects for support getting reestablished.

“I needed everything—utilities, phone service, furniture. Everything you lose when you lose your home.”

Through Harbor Connects, he was connected to Travis, who assisted with his electricity deposit, phone setup, and a few urgent bills. But even more than material support, he found reassurance.

“Sometimes, I just needed to talk things through. Knowing someone was there made all the difference.”

Between Harbor Interfaith and Harbor Connects, he found more than services—he found a sense of community.

When asked what he wants people in the community to understand, he’s clear:

“There’s this idea that shelters have plenty of space. They don’t. Especially not for men. And people forget—this could be someone’s brother, cousin, coworker.”

He urges the community to respond with empathy: “You have to see the unhoused as neighbors. Treat people who are unhoused the way you’d treat a neighbor or a loved one. With kindness. With respect.”

LOOKING AHEAD

He doesn’t sugarcoat the experience, but he also doesn’t dwell on it. With stable housing, a supportive network, and a job he enjoys, he’s optimistic.

“What’s next? Hopefully something good. I know I’m going to be okay—I have faith and I believe in myself.”

Today, he's once again working as a financial advisor, helping people plan for their future.