From açai bowls to paletas, here’s where to chill out in San Pedro while we dream of a gelato shop

The temperatures are warming up, and I don’t know about you, but there are times when I need something nice and cold to cool off on a hot day.

It’s during times like these that I am reminded that we are missing something that I’d love to have in this town: a gelato shop.

Sure, there are some popular large-chain ice cream shops in town, like Baskin-Robbins (1013 S. Gaffey St.), Yogurtland (1000 N. Western Ave.), and Cold Stone Creamery (28154 S. Western Ave.). In addition, we will soon have a Handel’s Ice Cream (962 N. Western Ave.), although they don’t have an official opening date as of yet.

So, where do I go for my cool-treat fix that fits my preference for small business? Well, that’s a bit challenging, but here are my suggestions.

Rock’n Juice (2470 S. Western Ave.) is owned by a group that operates several restaurants in the South Bay. The Pedro store is their only juice shop. The menu features a variety of juices, smoothies, and bowls. I have previously written about their juices, but on a hot summer day, an açai bowl is the perfect cold treat for me.

I gravitate towards anything with fresh ginger; as such, my favorite bowl is the Symphony. It is made by blending açai, blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, banana, lemon, ginger, and coconut water. The creamy blend is topped with granola, banana slices, strawberries, blueberries, and a drizzle of honey and agave. On a good day, when the blend has a solid, creamy texture and isn’t slushy, it’s a pretty filling, cool treat.

If I’m in the mood for frozen yogurt, I head to Granny’s Yogurt (316 N. Western Ave.). The owners have another store in La Verne in addition to the one in town. The shop also offers smoothies and boba drinks. I like to head to the frozen yogurt machines and pick a couple of flavors that complement each other, depending on what’s available. However, my favorite aspect here is the variety of toppings that can be added to one’s frozen yogurt. These include fresh fruit, nuts, cereal, crumbled cookies, and candy. Given my love for gummy bears, they are always my number one choice.

Then there is La Michoacana (683 W. 9th St.). Small business? No. In fact, you will find various companies with variations of the popular words “La Michoacana” all over Southern California. They all make paletas, which are frozen blended fruits or ice cream on a stick that have been very popular in Mexico and have now found their footing across the border.

The menu on the wall features a variety of colorful options, including ice cream, juices, and several popular Mexican snacks. Personally, I love their extensive selection of paletas. There is something for everyone’s taste, ranging from single-flavor frozen fruit options to traditional ice cream on a stick flavors.

I love tropical fruit; as such, selections such as mango and pineapple appeal to me. I recently discovered their guava flavor. It’s excellent, but be aware that it includes guava seeds, which are not soft, so you’ll need to get past their hard texture. Since anything with chili and chamoy is very popular now, there are also several combinations made with pineapple, cucumber, and/or mango.

The good news is that these are individually wrapped, so you can buy as many as you would like to keep in your fridge for when the need arises. It’s the perfect cold treat, and depending on the choice, it’s kind of guilt-free. spt