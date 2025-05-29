I will start by confessing that donuts were an acquired taste for me and not what my occasional sweet tooth tendencies crave.

I am not a fan of sugary items; as such, I gravitate toward European-style desserts. Slowly throughout the years, though, I have developed an appreciation for donuts and found a few types from around town that I enjoy.

Friday, June 6, is National Donut Day. While talking donuts ahead of this month’s column, I learned something new: There are strong preferences between donuts that are yeast-based (glazed or filled types that have an airy and pillowy consistency) and cake based (old fashioned or, say, blueberry with a dense, cake-like texture). I have a stronger preference for the yeast-based type, with one exception: a well-made glazed old fashioned—one that is crispy and crackly on the outside but tender on the inside.

Now, on to my occasional donut adventures. At each end of the semester, I bring donuts for my most engaged classes as a reward. Yum Yum Donuts (540 S. Gaffey St.) has been my preferred stop out of convenience because they are on the right side of the street on my way to the freeway. I have always found their service prompt, no matter the time of the day. Their donuts are good, and I like that during the holiday season, they have festive options.

A place that must be mentioned in town is The Donut (1615 S. Gaffey St.), a long-standing institution that has served the San Pedro community for over four decades. Their displays are filled with the quintessential donut types made daily in-house.

On a recent visit, I picked up some of my favorite flavors: sugar, coconut, and an old fashioned. Of course, a visit to this shop requires having their most popular item: the glazed mini donut. It’s truly good, especially for those with an affinity for yeast-based donuts.

The Donut has a drive-through window, which makes it very convenient to pick up orders without getting out of the car. However, what truly sets it apart is the unparalleled service. You will not be in and out as quickly as other shops, but what you will get is engaged, kind human interaction with the owners, Bob Chase and Dara Anderson.

I’ll choose this type of service any day because it reminds me of the power of synergy created when business owners directly interact with their customers.

The Donut is a cash-only place, but if you don’t have any, there is an ATM inside the shop.

I equate walking into Granny’s Donuts (316 N. Western Ave.) in the early mornings to stepping into a candy store. I am always amazed by all the colorful varieties of donuts that stare back at me in their display windows.

Depending on the season or holiday, they have an assortment of donuts with seasonal toppings. For sweet sprinkles lovers, there are plenty of glazed and cake donuts to choose from. Speaking of the latter, many options exist to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth. They also have glazed donuts with sports team logos, depending on the occasion.

The donuts here are also made in-house, and I have always found the service friendly and quick.

What you are about to read may contradict what I said in the first paragraph: The flavor that weakens my knees is the bacon maple glazed donut. The pillowy donut, combined with the sweetness of the maple syrup glaze and the saltiness of the bacon, make for a finger-licking good treat. Trust me. spt