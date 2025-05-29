Seemingly simple acts of kindness can transform lives—and communities.

Folks are always asking me how they can help our homeless neighbors and others in our community struggling to make ends meet. My answer is simple: Know what you’re best at. Your gifts and talents. And use those to help others. Mitchel and Rosemary Wilson walk that walk.

Many of us get our hair cut or colored regularly without thinking about it as a luxury or privilege. That is not the case for our homeless neighbors or even systems-impacted youth—those living in foster care or juvenile halls throughout the county.

I was recently at Subterranean Hair getting a blowout for our San Pedro Chamber Women’s History event (if you’ve never been, make sure to go next year!). Owners Mitchel and Rosemary and I were catching up on life, and it dawned on me how much these two are such an absolute example of people using their talent and expertise to make our community better—and in ways that no one sees.

Leaving the celebrity and corporate world of hair and fashion behind, Mitchel and Rosemary opened Subterranean Hair in 2019. They intentionally built a business on compassion, community, and talent right in the heart of San Pedro.

Mitchel and Rosemary provide incredible care to their paying clients (many of whom grace the pages of this publication all the time). Still, they also find ways to pay it forward, providing hair-cutting services to folks who might not be able to afford this luxury.

What is the relationship between what you do—cutting hair—and community service?

Mitchel Wilson: Living in LA was expensive even back when we started our careers. As an apprentice, there were times I was one paycheck away from being homeless myself. The salon I was training through had a program where kids from a local foster care facility would come to get their hair cut. Some of the kids would be super excited, while others felt like they were being forced to get a cut.

This one boy, I remember, had very long hair and seemed very hesitant to get his hair cut. So I talked him through what I was going to do and reassured him that I would just clean it up. I was going to honor him and help trim away some of the excess. It was more about making him feel seen as an individual—and not just about the grooming aspect of the cut.

A good haircut helps build self-esteem and confidence in everyone—and I believe how you feel about yourself is reflected in how you carry yourself—and your behavior.

How do you keep paying it forward? How do you measure the impact?

Wilson: Back in 2019, when we were waiting for Subterranean to finish construction, we started getting more involved in the community—we joined the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce and reached out to you and Lisa Williams (former pastor at San Pedro Methodist Church) to see how we can help our neighbors. That led us to provide a pop-up salon for our unhoused neighbors at the events you held.

At one event, we met an individual who was about to have his permanent housing interview and wanted to look different and feel clean. You could see the long-term effects of exposure to the elements in the discoloration of his hair and beard. We started with cutting his beard, treating, and then cutting his hair. He left with a spring in his step and a new level of confidence—that is impactful (he also secured that housing).

When folks sit in that chair, we share an intimate experience, and we have an opportunity to help them see themselves, often for the first time in a long time—that is powerful and meaningful.

What would you say to someone who wants to know how to help?

Wilson: I’d start by telling them that this is our community. And community means everyone. Real community is taking care of one another—giving someone joy that may be having a dismal day. We have an obligation to make sure we lend a hand whenever and however we can. I firmly believe in the mantra: United we stand, divided we fall.

