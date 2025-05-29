When I first met Peter Scherer, he impressed me as someone who is not afraid of taking bold, non-traditional actions to achieve substantial results, challenge the status quo, and make a lasting difference.

Independent and unconventional, Peter recently moved his gallery solo. into Downtown San Pedro at 366 W. 7th Street, the space once occupied by Meduina Schneider Art Gallery.

The idea behind solo. is simple. Peter has been staging solo shows by artists whose work he respects. He wants to treat artists as he, an artist himself, would like to be treated by a gallery. This means, amongst other things, well-curated shows, proper support materials, and a fair commission structure.

What landed you in San Pedro, and when?

Peter Scherer: I moved to San Pedro at the tail end of the pandemic, pretty much four years ago now. I was visiting a friend in his studio and visited a studio space before heading back up to the Westside. So, I decided to give it a try.

Why did you take over the Menduina Schneider Art Gallery space?

Scherer: I always thought the space would make for a great proper gallery, so when it became available, I took it. I was already familiar with the owner of the property, Robin Hinchcliffe, and I knew she’d like the idea of the space staying a gallery.

What is the vision and purpose for solo.?

Scherer: The name says it. I plan to stage solo shows every couple of months. I intend to focus mainly on local artists. There is so much art talent in the neighborhood, but it’s a bit sleepy here for my taste, and I think the art scene here could use some exposure. San Pedro might be known as a neighborhood of artists, but it is not a neighborhood where art collectors come to visit. Maybe that can change.

Who are some of your featured artists?

Scherer: Nancy Crawford – Known for her cinematic spaces evoking anticipation and longing, her work invites viewers into a world of seas, skies, and dream-like figures.

Ellwood T. Risk – We are, all of us, targets in one way or another. Even before we are old enough to understand them in any meaningful way or the role they will play in our lives, we are targeted by social norms, religions, various forms of print and electronic media, corporations, advertisers, and governments.

“Woody” is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. To say his aesthetic is strong would be a gross understatement. Suggesting that it is safe would be wildly misguided. The artist has perfected a visual fashion infusing iconography, graphic content, and a strong artistic statement. That is to say, when you see an Ellwood Risk piece, you know it.

Yong Sin – Working primarily from the organizational grid and employing geometric austerity and deceptive plainness, Sin works in collage, painting, and mixed media. The meditative repetitiveness of the grid is often interrupted by quiet noise, but noise nonetheless, as the matrix flickers with near-kinetic energy.

Scherer’s solo. is located at 366 W. 7th Street and is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., during the First Thursday ArtWalk, or by appointment. Follow them on Instagram @solosanpedro. spt