After a major renovation, the regional branch reopens with upgraded spaces, free programs, and a renewed commitment to learning

A long-overdue renovation has transformed the San Pedro Regional Branch Library into a lighter, brighter, and more welcoming hub for the community.

After a seven-month closure, the Spanish-style building has reopened, now featuring a range of dynamic programs for all ages. Essential upgrades include improved electrical wiring, expanded broadband, and additional power outlets—making it a perfect spot for remote workers, students, and anyone seeking a quiet, resource-rich environment. Patrons also benefit from complimentary computer access and generous daily printing (25 black-and-white pages and 12 color pages) at no cost.

One of the most significant upgrades was the replacement of the aging roof. Worn carpeting was swapped for modern, luxury vinyl tile, and the building received a fresh coat of paint inside and out. New energy-efficient LED lighting both brightens the space and cuts energy costs. The library’s iconic nautical stained-glass window—originally gifted in 1983—has been beautifully refurbished, preserving its historic charm for generations to come.

The library serves as a vital “third place,” a concept in sociology that describes welcoming public spaces outside home (“first place”) and work (“second place”), where people can gather, connect, and grow. Such inclusive environments build community, reduce isolation, and promote lifelong learning.

The San Pedro Library fulfills this mission through offerings like citizenship and ESL classes, homework help, volunteer opportunities, and programs for youth, adults, and seniors.

Beyond educational and recreational activities, the library provides crucial resources for job seekers, new residents, and families searching for affordable entertainment. Parents with young children find a safe, stimulating environment to foster early literacy, while teens enjoy a dedicated student zone equipped for focused study.

At the core of the library’s mission is a love of reading. Books strengthen vocabulary, improve focus, foster empathy, and spark imagination. Reading remains one of the most accessible and affordable ways to expand knowledge and escape into new worlds. For children, it lays the foundation for academic achievement and emotional growth; for adults, it offers mental stimulation and relaxation. The San Pedro Library encourages and celebrates reading at every stage of life.

“We are open, and our hours are restored with resources for everyone and programs for both English and non-English speakers,” shares Senior Librarian David Ellis.

Even more upgrades are on the horizon, including plans to repave and stripe the parking lot in the coming fiscal year, pending budget approval.

Looking ahead, the library will launch its annual summer reading program for all ages, featuring free books and fun giveaways. Other no-cost offerings include a crochet club, children’s storytime, streaming access to music and TV platforms, digital language learning, book clubs, sound bath sessions, model train meetups, music appreciation classes, and reading initiatives.

Digital access is a major draw: through the Libby and OverDrive apps, patrons can borrow a wide range of audiobooks and ebooks. With a library card, users unlock discounts and free admission to local museums, zoos, and California state parks. The library also partners with local schools to provide field trips and storytime programs, including special visits to the LA Maritime Museum.

Often underestimated, libraries like San Pedro’s are vital cultural anchors. In an increasingly noisy and screen-filled world, the library remains one of the few places where people of all ages can pause, think, read, and grow. The branch continues to foster inclusivity and strives for safety with on-site security, making it an accessible, enriching hub for the community.

Volunteers are always needed, especially to support the Friends of the Library, who operate the on-site bookstore and help with special events and fundraising efforts.

The San Pedro Regional Branch Library is located at 931 S. Gaffey Street. For more information, call (310) 548-7779 or visit lapl.org. spt