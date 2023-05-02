The May 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Pirouette at the Port by Julia Murphy
San Pedro City Ballet brings the classic Swan Lake to the Cabrillo Way Marina
PLUS:
-
Union & Coaches Give Us Reason for Optimism by Steve Marconi
Josiah Walley’s SPHS basketball story is one for the book
-
Catch a Wave by Jennifer Marquez
San Pedro High School rebuilds their surf team
-
Eat in San Pedro: Margaritas y Nachos by Sanam Lamborn
-
Keeping Tax Dollars Local by Lee Williams
A look at the San Pedro Enhanced Infrastructure Funding District
-
Providing Pathways to Careers by Mike Lansing
Whether in college or the workforce, our teens need support
-
IMPACT: The Angelic Troublemaker by Amber Sheikh
A look at how family members are affected by homeless relatives
-
SP ARTS: Stories of Spiritual Inspiration by Linda Grimes
Why would a Hindu god care about a Jewish woman left at the altar in 1923?
-
An Atheist, a Hippie, and a Christian Climb a Mountain by Eddie McKenna
How CrossFit cultivates a healthy gym community
-
REAL ESTATE: Local Focus: Spring Update and Beyond by Mike Harper & Peter Hazdovac
Sales have slowed, prices are softening
-
PHOTOS: Dalmatian-American Club’s Community Fish Luncheon Turns 60
-
May events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
Comments