News
Open image in lightbox
San Pedro Today – May 2023

 

San Pedro Today – May 2023

The May 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)

ON THE COVER: Pirouette at the Port by Julia Murphy
San Pedro City Ballet brings the classic Swan Lake to the Cabrillo Way Marina

PLUS:

Read the complete issue below:

 

SPT Staff

Comments

Related posts:

Photo of A local high school student says yes to her dress with Maria's Closet founder Ronna Luna (right) of San Pedro California. (photo: Mizzy Photography)A Night of Nostalgia December 2020 Issue is Online Now Read the July 2021 Issue Now Read the March 2023 Issue Now