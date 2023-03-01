The March 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Movie Magic by Joshua Stecker
LA Harbor International Film Festival celebrates 20 years with screening of San Pedro documentary Port Town & much more
PLUS:
- Power of Pilates by Julia Murphy
The exercise saved Maggie Tanielian’s life; she knows it can better yours, too
- Seaside Shindig! by Alice Taylor
LAMI turns 30 with a shoreside fundraising event March 26
- Eat in San Pedro: Sandwiches with a View by Sanam Lamborn
A tour of artisanal pizza makers in town
- Honorary Mayor Campaign Returns by Lee Williams
Four candidates are running to benefit local nonprofits
- Curt’s Kitchen is Cookin’ by Mike Lansing
Gina Foster leads a volunteer group to help local food insecurity
- Bad News, Good News for Two of SP’s Biggest Tourist Attractions by Steve Marconi
Owl nest nullifies Air Raid; PBS produces new Battleship Iowa documentary
- Smooth Sailing by Jennifer Marquez
SPHS Sailing Team hopes to turn their club into an official school sport
- Women Who Tell Stories by Linda Grimes
Actress Renee O’Connor and artist Laurie Steelink discuss art and life
- Struggle for Services by Amber Sheikh
A lawyer and former caseworker discusses the challenges of helping the homeless
- Deadlines Create Little Monsters by Eddie McKenna
And also accountability and purpose
- Not Enough Money for a Down Payment? by Mike Harper & Peter Hazdovac
Gift funds could be your answer
- March events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
