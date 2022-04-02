The April 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: The New San Pedrans: Affordability? Location? Our (peculiar) culture? What is it about San Pedro that is attracting people from near and far to move to our port town?
PLUS:
- Springing Forward in San Pedro by Lee Williams
- Keeping Customs Alive by Jennifer Marquez
- Prep Sports Winter Wrap-Up by Jamaal K. Street
- Eat in San Pedro: Spring Craft Cocktails by Sanam Lamborn
- Wedding: Joshua & Jocelyn Roupoli
- April Events, and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
Comments