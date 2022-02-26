The March 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
COVER STORY: Downtown’s Lucky Charm – The Whale & Ale switches flags as new owners Martin and Susan O’Sullivan bring the luck o’ the Irish to Downtown San Pedro
PLUS:
- Friends & Colleagues Remember Firefighter Jonathan Flagler
- Fair Trade & Sustainably Sourced Goods in San Pedro by Jennifer Marquez
- What’s Replacing the Courthouse? by Lee Williams
- Eat in San Pedro: Burritos with a View by Sanam Lamborn
- March Events, and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
