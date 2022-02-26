News
Open image in lightbox
San Pedro Today – March 2022

San Pedro Today – March 2022

The March 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)

COVER STORY: Downtown’s Lucky Charm – The Whale & Ale switches flags as new owners Martin and Susan O’Sullivan bring the luck o’ the Irish to Downtown San Pedro

PLUS:

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

SPT Staff

Comments