The February 2022 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.
COVER STORY: 122 Things To Do in San Pedro – Our not-so-annual and very incomplete list of things to do around town to help you reconnect with your neighbors and community.
PLUS:
- Cinde Car retires from Hairline Salon after 41 years
- Less Driving, More Walking by Jennifer Marquez
- After the Plague, A Renaissance? by Lee Williams
- The Promise of Pacific Avenue by Angela Romero
- Eat in San Pedro: Pizza and Memories by Sanam Lamborn
- February Events, and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
Comments