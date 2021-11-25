The December 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: 2021 San Pedro Holiday Gift Guide: Your guide to holiday shopping in San Pedro!

PLUS:

Homecoming: Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale return to the Warner Grand – by Nadia Nizetich

Continuing the Tradition: ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns with a new generation of performers – by Avery Amaya-Adle

I Tried to Help a Homeless Man; This is What Happened – by Jennifer Marquez

Eat in San Pedro: Edible Gifts– by Sanam Lamborn

Researching San Pedro’s Jewish History – by Angela Romero

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below: