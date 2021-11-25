The December 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.
COVER STORY: 2021 San Pedro Holiday Gift Guide: Your guide to holiday shopping in San Pedro!
PLUS:
- Homecoming: Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale return to the Warner Grand – by Nadia Nizetich
- Continuing the Tradition: ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns with a new generation of performers – by Avery Amaya-Adle
- I Tried to Help a Homeless Man; This is What Happened – by Jennifer Marquez
- Eat in San Pedro: Edible Gifts– by Sanam Lamborn
- Researching San Pedro’s Jewish History – by Angela Romero
- December Events, and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
