Since the start of the pandemic, contributing to our local economy and supporting San Pedro’s small business community has been important to me. This “think local” mentality has shifted the way I shop. I choose to predominantly purchase meats, produce, and goods from small businesses instead of mainly shopping at the large corporate supermarkets.

On that note, here are some local options to source the ingredients for your Thanksgiving and Christmas tables from various independently owned entities around town.

POULTRY & MEATS

Slavko’s (1224 S. Pacific Ave.) has been selling fresh whole oven-ready turkeys for the past 70 years. Additionally, ham, prime rib, and fresh locally caught lobster will be available for Christmas. Moreover, they sell premade dinners for eight and up to twenty hungry bellies, which include sliced turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry delight. Call for orders early: (310) 832-5723.

South Shores Meat Shop (2308 S. Western Ave.) will have fresh turkeys available for purchase in addition to their large variety of meats and fish, including their house-made sausages for your dressing. Lamb and pork will be available for Christmas. Lines get long here, so shop early.

La Perla Tapatia Meat Market (210 N. Pacific Ave.) sells an impressive stuffed pork loin made with a special in-house mix and topped with house-made chipotle sauce for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. This is a perfect choice for those who want to skip the turkey or ham for something more exciting. Call and order early: (310) 221-0024.

A1 Imported Groceries (348 W. 8th St.) usually sells fresh turkeys. However, this year they might only have limited birds that are 16 pounds or less. Ham and their usual selection of house-made sausages will be available. Additionally, their produce section will be well-stocked.

VEGGIES

San Pedro Farmers Market at Little Italy (638 S. Beacon St.) is a good source for in-season vegetables and fruits. Feed and Be Fed usually has fresh herbs. Visit A Bite of Good for top-quality small-batch handcrafted dried herbs and spices. Open Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Green Girl Farms’ (390 W. 14th St.) master gardener Lara Hughey expects to harvest chard, beets, kale, lime, and sage. Broccoli is a possibility, as long as the baby plants grow steadily. San Pedro Sourdough’s bread can also be pre-ordered here. Check the farm website and social media accounts (links are on the bottom right of the website) on Mondays for what’s available to pre-order and pickup times: green-girl-farms.square.site.

Alma Backyard Farms (1226 W. Sepulveda St.) will have a variety of organic in-season fruits, vegetables, fresh herbs, and flowers. San Pedro Sourdough’s bread and A Bite of Good’s spices are also available here for purchase. The San Pedro farm stand will be open November 14 and 28 and December 12 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NUDA Garden Swap (407 W. 6th St.) provides a space for residents to swap their homegrown fruits and vegetables every third Sunday of the month. Most likely, there will be pomegranates, persimmons, hardy winter greens, guavas, and fresh herbs. Sundays, November 21 and December 19, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., in front of NUDA Juice & Wellness Shop.

SWEETS & TREATS

Colossus Bread (2311 S. Alma St.), in addition to their usual offerings, will have a selection of seasonal pies, loaves, and dinner rolls which will be available mainly by pre-order through their website: colossusbread.com.

Polly Ann Bakery (1440 W. 8th St.), as mentioned in last month’s column, will have seasonal pies, baked goods, and decorated cookies for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

DRINKS

5 Pours (29050 S. Western Ave. #137) has an impressive selection of domestic and international wines, beers, and spirits. It’s the perfect place to find wines that complement your meals.

Brouwerij West (110 E. 22nd St.) has a variety of beers and seltzers in cans ready for pick up.

Some of the restaurants in town usually offer ready-made holiday dinners with all the fixings for those who prefer to skip the cooking. I suggest keeping an eye out for social media updates, as menus become available in the weeks leading up to each holiday. spt