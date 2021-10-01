The October 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: West Harbor Preview: A look at who’s moving into town and what to expect in the future.

PLUS:

Alma Backyard Farms Opens in San Pedro – by Jennifer Marquez

A Healthy Business Marriage: All Fit and Physical Therapy San Pedro join forces – by Avery Amaya-Adle

San Pedro’s Next Phase – by Lee Williams

Eat in San Pedro: Long-standing Bakeries – by Sanam Lamborn

The San Pedro Bautzers – by Angela Romero

Voices from the Grave Remind Us to Never Forget – by Steve Marconi

October Events Calendar… and much more!

