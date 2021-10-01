News
Open image in lightbox
San Pedro Today – October 2021

San Pedro Today – October 2021

The October 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: West Harbor Preview: A look at who’s moving into town and what to expect in the future.

PLUS:

  • Alma Backyard Farms Opens in San Pedro – by Jennifer Marquez
  • A Healthy Business Marriage: All Fit and Physical Therapy San Pedro join forces – by Avery Amaya-Adle
  • San Pedro’s Next Phase – by Lee Williams
  • Eat in San Pedro: Long-standing Bakeries – by Sanam Lamborn
  • The San Pedro Bautzers – by Angela Romero
  • Voices from the Grave Remind Us to Never Forget – by Steve Marconi
  • October Events Calendar… and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

SPT Staff

Comments