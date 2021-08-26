News
San Pedro Today – September 2021

The September 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: Heart & Soul: The De Haro family celebrates four decades of The Original Las Brisas Mexican Food.

PLUS:

  • Let’s Stop Community Spread – by Lee Williams
  • Dog Days in Downtown: The Dog Groomer Sets Up Shop – by Valerie Electra Smith-Griffin
  • Living a More Sustainable Life in San Pedro – by Jennifer Marquez
  • Eat in San Pedro: The Chicken Quest – by Sanam Lamborn
  • Playing Among the Ruins – by Angela Romero
  • San Pedro’s Travelin’ Man Has Made a lot of Stops – by Steve Marconi
  • September Events Calendar… and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

Joshua Stecker

Joshua Stecker is the publisher and editor-in-chief of San Pedro Today.

