The September 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: Heart & Soul: The De Haro family celebrates four decades of The Original Las Brisas Mexican Food.

PLUS:

Let’s Stop Community Spread – by Lee Williams

Dog Days in Downtown: The Dog Groomer Sets Up Shop – by Valerie Electra Smith-Griffin

Living a More Sustainable Life in San Pedro – by Jennifer Marquez

Eat in San Pedro: The Chicken Quest – by Sanam Lamborn

Playing Among the Ruins – by Angela Romero

San Pedro’s Travelin’ Man Has Made a lot of Stops – by Steve Marconi

September Events Calendar… and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below: