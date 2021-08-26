The September 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.
COVER STORY: Heart & Soul: The De Haro family celebrates four decades of The Original Las Brisas Mexican Food.
PLUS:
- Let’s Stop Community Spread – by Lee Williams
- Dog Days in Downtown: The Dog Groomer Sets Up Shop – by Valerie Electra Smith-Griffin
- Living a More Sustainable Life in San Pedro – by Jennifer Marquez
- Eat in San Pedro: The Chicken Quest – by Sanam Lamborn
- Playing Among the Ruins – by Angela Romero
- San Pedro’s Travelin’ Man Has Made a lot of Stops – by Steve Marconi
- September Events Calendar… and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
Comments