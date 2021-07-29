News
San Pedro Today – August 2021

The August 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: Pirate Pride: A late home run sends San Pedro High School Baseball to its first CIF-LACS Open Division championship.

PLUS:

  • Baseball Brothers in Arms – by Joshua Stecker
  • Back-to-School Checklist – by Mike Lansing
  • Italia – Campioni d’ Europa! – by Anthony Pirozzi
  • A Taste of El Salvador – by Sanam Lamborn
  • LA Fleet Returns – by Lee Williams
  • Winning in San Pedro, It’s a Family Affair – by Steve Marconi
  • and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

