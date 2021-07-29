The August 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.
COVER STORY: Pirate Pride: A late home run sends San Pedro High School Baseball to its first CIF-LACS Open Division championship.
PLUS:
- Baseball Brothers in Arms – by Joshua Stecker
- Back-to-School Checklist – by Mike Lansing
- Italia – Campioni d’ Europa! – by Anthony Pirozzi
- A Taste of El Salvador – by Sanam Lamborn
- LA Fleet Returns – by Lee Williams
- Winning in San Pedro, It’s a Family Affair – by Steve Marconi
- and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
