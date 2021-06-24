News
Mary Star High School Girls Basketball CIF-SS Div. 4AA Champions (photo: John Mattera Photography)

San Pedro Today – July 2021 (photo: John Mattera Photography)

The July 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

COVER STORY: Champs! Mary Star girls basketball brings home the high school’s first-ever CIF championship.

PLUS:

  • Eat in San Pedro: Unique Finds at Our Local Butcher Shops – by Sanam Lamborn
  • A Company Town– by Angela Romero
  • On the Water with the Outrigger Canoe Club – by Jennifer Marquez
  • Thank You, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce – by Lee Williams
  • A Troubled Bridge Over Waters – by Steve Marconi
  • and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

