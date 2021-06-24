The July 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.
COVER STORY: Champs! Mary Star girls basketball brings home the high school’s first-ever CIF championship.
PLUS:
- Eat in San Pedro: Unique Finds at Our Local Butcher Shops – by Sanam Lamborn
- A Company Town– by Angela Romero
- On the Water with the Outrigger Canoe Club – by Jennifer Marquez
- Thank You, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce – by Lee Williams
- A Troubled Bridge Over Waters – by Steve Marconi
- and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
