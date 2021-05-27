The June 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.

ON THE COVER: The Return of Vinyl: Jim Callon’s JDC Records keeps the tunes spinning in Downtown SP

PLUS:

Pedro Parks & Sandwiches – A fun, two-part feature looking at four of San Pedro’s delicious local sandwiches mixed with the history of four of our local parks – by Sanam Lamborn and Angela Romero

Saving our Local Tidepools – by Jennifer Marquez

Reinventing Rancho San Pedro – by Lee Williams

Memories of San Pedro’s Real Heroes Don’t Diminish with Time – by Steve Marconi



and much more!

