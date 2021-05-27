The June 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online.
ON THE COVER: The Return of Vinyl: Jim Callon’s JDC Records keeps the tunes spinning in Downtown SP
PLUS:
- Pedro Parks & Sandwiches – A fun, two-part feature looking at four of San Pedro’s delicious local sandwiches mixed with the history of four of our local parks – by Sanam Lamborn and Angela Romero
- Saving our Local Tidepools – by Jennifer Marquez
- Reinventing Rancho San Pedro – by Lee Williams
- Memories of San Pedro’s Real Heroes Don’t Diminish with Time – by Steve Marconi
- and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
