Read the June 2019 Issue Now!

** Please excuse our mess while we get things ready for the brand new SanPedroToday.com! **

You can read and download the June 2019 issue now, just click on the cover below.

In this issue:

PRIDE ON THE PORT: San Pedro gears up for its first LGBT+ festival on the L.A. Waterfront; Class of 2019 standouts; Integrity Hoops basketball clinic returns to Christ Lutheran; M3 Rock n Talk inspires students across the country; remembering San Pedro’s Founding Fathers; PLUS: Kids Summer Guide, Future Leaders of San Pedro, all our regular features, and much more!