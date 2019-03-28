Read the April 2019 Issue Now!

** Please excuse our mess while we get things ready for the brand new SanPedroToday.com! **

You can read and download the April 2019 issue now, just click on the cover below.

GO FISH!: A look at San Pedro’s ‘Fish Culture’ with features on the L.A. Maritime Museum’s ‘Caught, Canned, & Eaten’ exhibit, the true story behind the ‘Three-Eyed Fish’ mural, Cabrillo Beach’s Grunion Run, a Q&A with the CEO of Catalina Sea Ranch, and the Anatomy of San Pedro Fish Market’s ‘World Famous’ Shrimp Tray. Also in this issue… 2019 Prep Baseball Preview, 10 ways to raise the value of your San Pedro Home, and much more!